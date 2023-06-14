Tom Holland finally drops hint at how his relationship with Zendaya began

Tom Holland has finally dropped a hint about how his relationship with Zendaya began back in 2016.

The actor revealed how he has 'no rizz' when it comes to dating, but starring in Spider-Man: Homecoming changed things for him.

“Definitely helps when the characters you’re playing are falling in love with one another. You can sort of blur the lines a little bit", he hinted of how the pair met.

While rumours were swirling since 2017, the pair didn't make their relationship Instagram official until 2021.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter