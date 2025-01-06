Adam Sandler steals the show at the Golden Globes with cheeky Timothée Chalamet joke

Timothée Chalamet fans may never say his name the same again after Adam Sandler stole the Golden Globes spotlight at his expense.

At the 82nd awards ceremony on Sunday (5 January), comedian and host Nikki Glaser had the crowd chuckling with some lighthearted roasting, taking aim at Nicole Kidman, Harrison Ford, and films like Wicked and Joker 2.

But it was an unexpected moment involving Chalamet that had the crowd in stitches.

Glaser joked that the Dune star's name sounded like something Adam Sandler would say, prompting the Happy Gilmore actor to join in from the audience. Sandler, nominated for The Hustler Chronicles, gave his own comedic spin on "Chal-a-may" with a spot-on French accent, leaving the room roaring with laughter.

The snippet was soon shared across social media with many praising Sandler for his impromptu response.

"Love how Adam Sandler was just down to do it," one fan quipped, as another added: "Haha what an incredible sport he is."

Many more theorised that it was planned, with suspicions Sandler was already mic'd up for the moment.

Fortunately, Chalamet took it all in stride and laughed along.

The 29-year-old was in attendance at The Beverly Hilton Hotel venue with Kylie Jenner, amid social media rumours that the couple is expecting a baby.

The speculation was birthed off the back of a recent TikTok clip that saw the beauty mogul covering her stomach with a shopping bag the entire time.

However, the pair have not yet addressed the online chatter.

Indy100 reached out to Kylie Jenner's representative for comment.

