Vegan influencer who died from 'starvation' hadn't drank 'water for six years'

A vegan influencer, who sadly passed away from "starvation and exhaustion", may not have consumed water for six years.



Zhanna Samsonova, 39, was a prominent social media star who frequently shared her lifestyle with her 25,000 followers. While her cause of death has not yet been officially confirmed, her mother said it was from a "cholera-like infection".

Samsonova died on 21 July after she sought medical attention during her travels in Southeast Asia. One friend told the Russian newspaper Novye Izvestia: "A few months ago in Sri Lanka, she already looked exhausted, with swollen legs oozing lymph.

"They sent her home to seek treatment. I convinced her to seek treatment, but she didn’t make it."

Another said: "You don’t need to be a doctor to understand where this will lead."

Now, there have been reports that Samsonova may have not had water for six years. In an Instagram post from last year, Samsonova said her body does not "require" water.

"I have not drunk water for the last 6 years," she wrote. "This is a common occurrence in those who are on a fruit diet,"

"This is not something that I limit or restrain myself, it’s just that my body does not require it," she added.

In her last Instagram post, Samsonova celebrated the start of the durian season in Thailand.





She wrote: "It’s that fabulous time of year again – Durian Season in Thailand! Wake Up And Smell the Durian! For all you durian lovers out there, isn’t it just the best? And for those who haven’t yet experienced the joy of durian, you’re in for a wild ride!"

