Ex-OnlyFans creator calls working on the site 'lonely and boring'

A woman who used to work full time as an OnlyFans model has explained why she decided to go back working a normal job.

Dasha Daley, from Perth, Australia made the transition from a regular job to a creator on OnlyFans two years ago, where she was her own boss and earned good money.

However, the self-employed life wasn't for her describing it as “lonely and boring," and recently updated fans on her career change back to a normal job via a TikTok video.

“It’s day one at a real job after being a spicy content creator for two years," Daley said. “After a 10-hour shift I’m honestly really tired, but I just feel so fulfilled that I’ve got a normal job again and I’ve actually worked."

She added how she feels “so much better than sitting at home all day and doing the content creation.”





“I’d rather just have a real job and actually feel like I’ve got a purpose helping in society.”



Daley wrote in the video caption: "I work 10 hours for such little money yet I am happier… being a content creator gets lonely and boring."

In a recent video, she also detailed how her previous job affected her mental health "really badly" and added that her current job is in events and is not a 9-5 nor permanent position.

While the Aussie is no longer being a full-time OnlyFans creator, she does still create content on the side sometimes when she needs the money.

In the comment's section, Daley's followers shared their support for the creator's career change.

One person wrote: "This is such an amazing/honest share! Happy for you that you’re happy."



"Glad you know what's best for you, all the best in the new journey!" another person said.

Someone else added: "People need to be social. Enjoy the day to day."

"Well done. Thanks for sharing," a fourth person commented. "While exhausted I'm sure the feeling of having a real job and positively contributing to society. Must feel amazing."

In a previous video, Daley was candid about the struggles of getting a normal job after being in the sex work industry.

“I have been applying for jobs and no luck so far. And when I do get an interview, hopefully someday, I’m not sure how I’m going to explain what I’ve been doing this whole time," she said, asking her followers for advice.

Daley also noted how it's "really hard to get back in the society and try to find a real job".

