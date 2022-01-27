A clip of Boris Johnson being "ambushed" with a cake by Allegra Stratton during a TV interview back in 2016 has hilariously resurfaced.

Appearing as a guest on ITV's Peston On Sunday, the then foreign secretary was surprised with a cake by Stratton who at this time was a co-presenter on the politics show.

As they ended their discussion, Robert Peston said to Johnson: "You were telling me earlier that you're a bit peckish so we got something for you, Allegra's got a little present - look at that!"

Stratton then walked into frame and placed a cake on Peston's desk and said to Johnson: "So Boris Johnson, you've always said that we can have our cake and eat it on the EU..."

Cheering can be heard in the studio, while Stratton sliced up the cake and added: "You said you're hungry, you've had no breakfast. So the question is how do you have your cake and eat it on the EU?"

"I think we're going to demonstrate that," Johnson replied while Stratton interjected telling him to "show us."

At the time, Stratton shared a snap of herself, Johnson and Peston along with guests Ed Balls and Sayeeda Warsi posing with the cake.



Stratton would later become Johnson's Downing Street press secretary and tearfully quit her role as the government’s spokesperson for the Cop26 climate summit in December last year after footage emerged of her joking with colleagues at a mock press conference referencing an alleged Downing Street Christmas party

Meanwhile, Johnson is contending with his own cake controversy at the moment as there are calls for him to resign after it was revealed he apparently attended a surprise birthday party at No.10 in June 2020 during the UK lockdown.

As a result, loyal Tory MPs quickly defended Johnson, including Tory minister Conor Burns, who said the prime minister had been "ambushed with a cake" at the said party.



Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“Well he, as far as I can see, he was in a sense, ambushed with a cake. They came to his office with a cake, they sang ‘happy birthday’, he was there for 10 minutes,” Burns told Channel 4's Cathy Newman.

So given this 2016 clip resurfacing, it seems Johnson has a history of being "ambushed" with cakes.

Of course, there was plenty of reaction on Twitter as people couldn't quite believe the irony of the cake coincidence and noted how the clip hasn't exactly aged well.









Enjoyed this article? Then click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help it rise through the indy100 rankings and have your say in our news democracy.