Angela Rayner has added her voice to those criticising Boris Johnson for his commons on the cost of living crisis.

The outgoing Prime Minister has been widely mocked after saying that Britons could cut their energy bill by buying a new £20 kettle to save £10 a year on their electricity.

It comes as the Government faces pressure to offer more support to families who will face energy bills of more than £3,500 when the price cap rises in October.

Speaking in Suffolk, Johnson said: “If you have an old kettle which takes ages to boil, it may cost you £20 to replace it – but if you get a new one, you’ll save £10 a year every year on your electricity bill.”

Rayner had a blunt response to the comments, simply replying on social media: “They are taking the p*** now.”

It wasn’t just Rayner who criticised Johnson. Labour’s shadow business minister Bill Esterson also ridiculed his suggestion by saying: “Is he seriously out of touch, or is it that he just doesn’t care, or both?”

Rayner was one of many figures to hit out at the news Getty/Sky News

Author Edwin Hayward said Mr Johnson’s £20 kettle tip was “like suggesting using a thimble to bail out the Titanic after it struck the iceberg”.

'That’s a saving of 3p a day in year three – before taking inflation into account', Labour MP Wes Streeting also wrote on Twitter.

Millions of families will be hit by soaring prices and bills in the coming months. It’s also been reported that two thirds of food banks may need to turn people away or reduce the size of their parcels to keep on catering for increasing demand in the cost of living crisis, according to a new poll by the Independent Food Aid Network (IFAN).