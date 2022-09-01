Boris Johnson thinks the solution to the energy crisis is replacing your kettle

Comments made by Boris Johnson are going viral after he had a bizarre solution to the cost of living crisis.

“If you have an old kettle that takes ages to boil, it may cost you £20 to replace it but if you get a new one you’ll save £10 a year every year on your electricity bill", he said on a trip to Suffolk.

Thanks Boris, energy crisis averted!

'That’s a saving of 3p a day in year three – before taking inflation into account', Labour MP Wes Streeting mimicked on Twitter.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.