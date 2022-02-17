Angela Rayner has triggered outrage with her views on law and order, after she signalled support for a "shoot terrorists and ask questions second" approach to policing.

Speaking to Matt Forde’s Political Party podcast, Labour's deputy leader sparked controversy when she revealed her "hardline" views on the issue. She said: “On things like law and order I am quite hardline. I am like - shoot your terrorists and ask questions second."

“Sorry - is that the most controversial thing I've ever said?" she added.

Speaking about the subject further, she distanced herself from former leader of the party, one Jeremy Corbyn. She said: "On law and order, I think if you are being terrorised by the local thug I want a copper to come and sort them out.

“You should be hardline on things like that.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“It’s not just ‘Oh you've been burgled here is a crime number’.

“I want you to beat down the door of the criminals and sort them out and antagonise them. That's what I say to my local police - 3 o'clock in the morning and antagonise them.

Rayner said she was “plagued by anti-social behaviour” when she was growing up. “It’s the usual suspects … I want the police to annoy the hell out of them until they realise disrupting lives is not OK. I am quite hardline on that.”

The story was first reported in The Sun as an 'exclusive' but given the information came from a freely available podcast, that is stretching its definition slightly. Anyway, when it was, Rayner received widespread criticism on social media:



It is not the first time Rayner's choice of words has landed her in trouble. In October last year she issued an apology after she called Conservatives ministers"scum" at the Labour Party conference and described the prime minister as a "racist, homophobic misogynist".

In a Facebook post mea-culpaing, she said: "I will continue to speak my mind, stand up for Labour values and hold the government to account, but in the future I will be more careful about how I do that and in the language that I choose."

That lasted...

indy100 has contacted Rayner to comment on this story.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.