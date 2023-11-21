Argentina has a new president, and it’s fair to say he’s not your average, run-of-the-mill politician – and he doesn’t have a typical relationship with his sister, either.

Far-right figure Javier Milei won 55.7 per cent of the vote with centre-left economy minister Sergio Massa, and people around the world are beginning to learn of his odd habits already.

As well as being compared to those other populist figures Donald Trump and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro, it’s his personality quirks and downright odd behaviours that have caught the eye.

In the past he’s spoken about his bachelor status and his enthusiasm for threesomes, as well as his previous experiences as a tantric sex coach, which isn’t the stuff politicians typically talk about – not in public, anyway.

However, it’s his sister Karina Milei which is starting to make headlines, as people speculate about her position in his new government.

People are asking the question “is Argentina's First Lady the new president's sister?”

And they’re asking for good reason, because the answer, potentially, could be yes.

Karina and Javier share a very close relationship, and he even calls her “the boss” because she ran his campaign and helped him progress to the presidency.

In the build up to the election he said he would give her the equivalent title of the First Lady, as the Metro reports.

These comments prompted speculation, and he addressed this with an odd list post on social media intended to deny 26 “fake news” stories about him.

One of the things on the list refers to a rumours about the pair having an incestuous relationship, with the post reading: “Milei f***ed his sister — FAKE.”

However, Milei's girlfriend is Fatima Florez, a comedian and gameshow host. The pair met last December and while they have not been dating long, she could potentially be named First Lady.

So, while it's yet to be officially confirmed, if the new president's previous comments are to be believed it does look like Karina could be made First Lady or given an equivalent title.

