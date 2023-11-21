Argentina's new far-right president has become an instant meme

Argentina has a new far-right president, and it was just a matter of hours before he became the internet’s new favourite meme.

The populist leader Javier Milei is often compared to Donald Trump and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro.

He takes over from the centre-left economy minister Sergio Massa having received 55.7 per cent of the vote on Sunday.

Milei is a self-described anarcho-capitalist and has made a lot of controversial pledges already, stating his intention to close the Argentinian central bank.

However, at least from an outside perspective, it’s not his policies that are catching the eye of social media users.

Instead, it's his incredibly hyper stage presence, with a penchant for calling people "s*** leftards".

Others pointed to his appearance, comparing him to a character from 90s comedy series The Fast Show or a contestant on Bullseye.

Another joked: "Argentina’s new president is the Welshest-looking man I’ve ever seen. He looks like he’s been chairman of the local rugby club for decades & is known to down a pint in less than 5 seconds while simultaneously smoking a fag."

Safe to say, he's caused a bit of a stir on social media since the result was announced over the last few days.

"Argentina's situation is critical," Milei said after the result.

"The changes our country needs are drastic. There is no room for gradualism, no room for lukewarm measures."

