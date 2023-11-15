Ben Shapiro calls Candace Owens “absolutely disgraceful” for her criticism of Israel

Ben Shapiro called his Daily Wirecolleague Candace Owens "absolutely disgraceful" for her criticism of Israel.

"Her faux sophistication on these particular issues has been ridiculous," he says at a private event. "Everybody can see the moves that she's making, the things that she's saying and I find them disreputable."

The pair have also unfollowed one another on social media.

In recent weeks amid the war in Gaza, Owens has said there has been "collapsing support" for Israel.

On her Daily Wire show she also said "If I'm walking through Jerusalem and they say 'these are the Muslim quarters, this is where the Muslims are allowed to live', that doesn't feel like [...] freedom to me."

Although not publicly responding to Shapiro comments, some have pointed out that shortly after the clip of Shapiro speaking gained traction, Owens tweeted: "Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God." At the end she wrote, "You cannot serve both God and money."

She has also been liking tweets suggesting that she will create her own show on Twitter/X, as former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has done. She announced yesterday that she will be sitting down to talk to Carlson.

Shapiro is Jewish and has publicly shared his support for Israel, and the two have come to heads before about the issue. Shapiro had previously criticised her for defending Kanye West, as well as publicly scolding Owens for retweeting Max Blumenthal who he said "spends his life covering for Jew-haters and stumping for Israel's destruction".

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.