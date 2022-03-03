Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech has sparked a lot of reaction over recent days – not least from Ben Shapiro.

Controversial conservative commentator Shapiro, who can usually be called upon to say something divisive at any given time, has been criticised for comparing Joe Biden to Kurt Cobain's death.

He was discussing what he perceived as “lies” during the section of the address concerning the pandemic, when he was accused of insensitivity for his comments about Cobain’s suicide in 1994 at the age of 27.

“He started talking about the pandemic,” Shapiro said about Biden in a new video. “This is where the lies start. Because when you’re the president of the United States and you’ve had the worst 14 months of any president of the United States ever…

“Abraham Lincoln had a full scale insurrection on his hands at the beginning of his administration - that wasn’t caused by Abraham Lincoln. Everything bad that has happened over the last 14 months is a completely self-inflicted wound.”

Ben Shapiro's comments haven't gone down well online Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Shapiro went on to say: “The president of the United States is really, really bad at this. Because he’s so bad about this, he has to just lie to you. He has to explain to you, ‘Actually, everything is fine.’

"Joe Biden is the Kurt Cobain of politics. He put a shotgun in the mouth of the American body politic and then pulled the trigger. And the brains are on the wall,” he said, reacting to the president’s speech.”

The comments sparked a lot of negative reaction online, with one social media user writing: “Deep thoughts, from the guy who considers himself a ‘conservative intellectual.’”

Another added: “When you are unfamiliar with either Joe Biden or Kurt Cobain.”

“Why does he have to drag Kurt Cobain into this?,” one more said.

It comes after Biden discussed the Ukraine conflict during his State of the Union speech – despite the fact he fluffed his lines during one key moment.

The president called Ukrainians the “Iranian people” while aiming for an inspiring moment of support against Russian aggression.

“Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he’ll never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people,” Biden said to an awkward slow clap.

“He’ll never, he’ll never extinguish their love of freedom,” he continued. “And he will never, never weaken the resolve of the free world.”

A new poll from ABC News/The Washington Postshows 54 per cent of Americans are concerned president Biden doesn’t have the “mental sharpness it takes to serve effectively as president."

