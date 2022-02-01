People have reacted to the government's new report into Brexit 'benefits' by putting their own far less complimentary spin on it

Taking to social media, people have made savage photoshops of the 108-page document that was released yesterday to coincide with the second anniversary of Britain's official departure from the EU, to make the point that Brexit may not be the success the government would have us believe.

Some people made edits remarking on long queues in Dover - which some have put down to Brexit related border checks, though the government disagree:

While others had more creative offerings to roast the policy:





And some people pointed out that the report was weird enough even without editing it:

The report was published on the same day as Sue Gray's much-awaited inquiry into Partygate, causing some commentators to speculate on whether or not it was a distraction tactic to make the government seem less shoddy.

In it, it celebrated various consequences of Brexit but some were odder than others - celebrating our blue passports, for instance, and the ability to label British products with geographical indicators (woo!).

Say what you will - at least a clear Brexit benefit has been giving people the chance to have a laugh online.

