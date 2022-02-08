Beto O'Rourke, Greg Abbott race for Texas governor heating up

With less than a month until the primary elections, former Congressman Beto O'Rourke (D-TX) is looking forward to November and a possible face-off with Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX).



According to Fox anchor Alex Boyer, O'Rourke held a rally at Paul Quinn Chapel in Dallas on Monday. The event focused on the economy, engaging the African-American community, getting out the vote, and the Texas power grid.

"Because of his failure of leadership and failure to fix the grid going forward, we are all now paying higher utility bills," O'Rourke said.

Abbott was quick to push back at O'Rourke's sentiments.

"People like Beto who are pushing things like that are just being dishonest," he said.

Matthew Wilson, a political science professor at Southern Methodist University (SMU), said that O'Rourke's "star power" had faded since his close senate run against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in 2018, and Texas is predominantly a red state.

"I don't expect Gov.Abbott to struggle very much in getting re-elected this fall," Wilson said.

The primaries begin on March 1.

Sign up to our newsletters here.