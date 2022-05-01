On Saturday night, Joe Biden hosted the White House Correspondents Dinner and the president took the opportunity to take a pop at Fox News and their reporting on the Covid-19 vaccination.

It's not much of a secret that Fox and the Biden administration don't see eye to eye and their White House reporter Peter Doocy often clashes with White House press secretary Jen Psaki over vaccine requirements.

Speaking at Saturday's event, Biden championed the power of the vaccine and also appeared to take a sly dig at Fox News faces who were in the room during his speech as he pointed out that they had to be vaccinated in order to be there.

The president said: "We're here to show the country that we are getting through this pandemic. Plus, everyone had to prove that they are fully vaccinated and boosted. So if you're at home watching this and you're wondering how to do that just contact your favourite Fox News reporter. They're all here. Vaccinated and boosted. All of them."

This remark got a huge reaction from the audience as the camera panned around to find Doocy coyly clapping and nodding his head, who we're gonna guess wasn't too happy about that comment.

Many watching at home couldn't help but find the moment awkwardly hilarious.

















That wasn't Doocy's only involvement on the evening. He also appeared in a sketch where James Corden attempted to Psaki's job with predictably bad results.

Elsewhere in his speech, Biden mocked Donald Trump by saying: "‘We had a horrible plague followed by two years of Covid." This was the first White House correspondent's dinner since 2019. The event is famous for its use of comedy with the sitting president often getting roasted by comedians.



