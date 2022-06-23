Everyone wants to know what goes on at Area 51 and even former US president Bill Clinton was so intrigued he sent people out to the top-secret military base to "make sure" there were no aliens.

The 75-year-old made the admission when he appeared on the late-night talk show The Late, Late Show with James Cordenafter he was asked for his opinion on unexplained aerial phenomenon by bandleader Reggie Watts.

Area 51 is a top-secret military base located in the Nevada desert and for many decades people have questioned what goes on over there, with conspiracy theories that it was where aliens are held.

So of course, the 42nd president had to find out for himself...

“When I was president, I had a chief of staff John Podesta who loved science fiction," Clinton said. "We made every attempt to find out everything about Roswell.

"And we also sent people to Area 51 to make sure there were no aliens."

He also explained that then-National Security Advisor Sandy Burger was sent out to the base to scope it out.

“I said we got to find out how we’re going to deal with this because that’s where we do a lot of our invisibility research in terms of technology, like how we fly airplanes that aren’t picked up by radar and all that."

“So that’s why they’re so secretive. But there’s no aliens that I know of."

Though Clinton isn't the only one who is curious about Area 51, as back in 2019 a Facebook event "Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us" went viral and became a hilarious meme as millions declared their interest in the plan.

Elsewhere, Clinton also detailed how he and wife Hillary Clinton toured the large telescopes during a trip to Hawaii and spoke with scientists about the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

"I said ‘do you guys argue about the likelihood of life in outer space?’ He said we have huge arguments," Clinton said.

"He said, ‘there are those of us who think it’s 85 per cent likely and those of us who think it’s 95 per cent likely.’

"And these are people who spend their lives doing this.

"He said ‘we think, in other words, it’s very unlikely that there is not life’.

"There are a billion, not a billion planets, but a billion solar systems."

