Just when you thought you’d had enough of former MPs appearing on I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here, it has emerged that none other than Boris Johnson has been linked with the show.

The former Prime Minister was reported to be in talks with ITV over a potential appearance on the reality show after jungle bosses contacted his team to find out if he’d be interested.

Sadly – or happily, perhaps – it has emerged that Johnson declined, according to The Sun.

A spokesman for Johnson told the news outlet: “Boris is not doing this programme and is not in talks to do so.”

Matt Hancock, the former health secretary, made a controversial appearance on I’m A Celebrity last year that grabbed the attention of many viewers.

The ex-MP went on to finish in third place, and ITV paid him a cool £400,000 for the appearance.

Were Johnson to go on the game show, he would follow his father, Stanley, who went into the jungle six years ago. Meanwhile his sister, Rachel Johnson, was on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018.

Reports have also surfaced that producers are eyeing up Johnson’s short lived successor in No.10 Downing Street, Liz Truss, for the show.

Truss became the shortest serving Prime Minister in British history when she resigned after 44 days last October.

An ITV representative said that “any names suggested for I’m A Celebrity are speculation”.

