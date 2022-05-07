Boris Johnson isn't having the best time of it, is he?

Firstly he was fined for having been deemed to have broken Covid rules during lockdown making him the first even sitting UK prime minister to have broken the law and then he suffered huge losses in Thursday's local elections as Tories lost stronghold councils such as Westminster and Wandsworth.

It's clear that the general public isn't too fond of him right now, which has been perfectly encapsulated in a video featuring black cab drivers in London made by Byline TV.

In the 95 second clip, the various drivers all give their opinions on the prime minister and let's just say not many of them are very complimentary about Johnson or the job he is doing in Downing Street.

Many of the men brand Johnson a 'liar' and lament the number of scandals that have dogged his time as PM, with some lamenting that they will no longer vote for the Tories while he is in power.

However, one man, towards the very end of the video, really didn't mince his words. We would print what he said here but it is very NSFW so you'll just have to watch the clip for yourself.

Let's just say we're unlikely to hear this type of rebuttal of Johnson in the next PMQs session.

