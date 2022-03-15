Prime Minister has had his Keir Starmer “Captain Hindsight” bash handed back to him after he admitted the West has made mistakes with Russia.

As Russia began its invasion of Ukraine at the end of last month, the Western world condemned Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s indiscriminate violence in the country.

But now Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been forced to admit that he and the rest of the West have been too lenient with the Kremlin, suggesting this emboldened them to commit such acts.

Writing in The Telegraph, Johnson said the West made a “terrible mistake” when it let Putin “get away” with annexing Crimea in 2014.

The PM has now decided that the UK is to reduce its reliance on Russian energy to reduce the Kremlin’s ability to “blackmail” other nations.

Johnson wrote: “As long as the West is economically dependent on Putin, he will do all he can to exploit that dependence. And that is why that dependence must – and will – now end.”

While the new measures are welcome, some have criticised Johnson for being too slow to act.

During Prime Minister’s Questions, Johnson has frequently called Labour leader Starmer Captain Hindsight but now he is getting a taste of his own medicine after people turn it on him.

Someone on Twitter wrote: “Now who’s Captain Hindsight!”

Another agreed, saying: “Captain hindsight Johnson in the Telegraph - West made a terrible mistake in 2014. Didn't mention it then though, did you???”

One person suggested: “Not worth reading tbh. Just Captain Hindsight whining about stuff he and his coterie of incompetents have been in charge of for 12 years.”

