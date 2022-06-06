After three years in Downing Street and numerous scandals Boris Johnson is finally facing a vote of no confidence after the threshold of names from the Tory party was met.
Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, said in a statement: “The threshold of 15% of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded.
“In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 1800 and 2000 today Monday 6th June — details to be confirmed.
“The votes will be counted immediately afterwards. An announcement will be made at a time to be advised. Arrangements for the announcement will be released later today.”
In response, Downing Street said Boris Johnson “welcomes the opportunity to make his case to MPs”, with a No 10 spokeswoman saying tonight’s vote was “a chance to end months of speculation and allow the Government to draw a line and move on”
“The PM welcomes the opportunity to make his case to MPs and will remind them that when they’re united and focused on the issues that matter to voters there is no more formidable political force.”
As you can imagine, given the popularity of Johnson, the response to this news has been greeted with much enthusiasm by his critics on social media.
\u201cAfter Graham Brady receives the 54 letters required to trigger a confidence vote in Boris Johnson, Nadine Dorries insists most of them are letters of support.\u201d— Have I Got News For You (@Have I Got News For You) 1654502105
\u201cHas anyone checked on Nadine Dorries to see if she's ok?\u201d— Jack Duncan \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08 (@Jack Duncan \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08) 1654501227
\u201cNEW: Graham Brady confirms I now have to work on my day off\u201d— Alexander Brown (@Alexander Brown) 1654499966
\u201cWaiting for the cut and paste support crap from his puppets. Come on @RishiSunak , @NadineDorries , @Jacob_Rees_Mogg, @DominicRaab where are you?\u201d— Gary Neville (@Gary Neville) 1654501244
\u201cVote of no confidence is fun & cool but also the Torys are still in power and all of them are bad and there\u2019s absolutely no escape, so \u2728\u201d— Sophie Hall (@Sophie Hall) 1654503208
\u201cSajid Javid says the no confidence vote is an opportunity to unite\u201d— Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1654502911
\u201cJohnson's government in a nutshell:\n\nSajid Javid repeating the lie that 48 new hospitals are being built on #r4today - at the same time Graham Brady announces a confidence vote\u201d— PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE) 1654500298
\u201cRather ironic that Tory MPs are now going to vote on whether Boris Johnson should leave or remain \ud83d\ude09\u201d— Sophia Sleigh (@Sophia Sleigh) 1654502117
\u201c\ud83d\ude0e Win-Win \ud83d\ude0e\n\nEither they remove Boris Johnson from office, or a majority of Conservative MPs go on record as supporting a criminal prime minister! \ud83d\ude0d\n#VONC\n\nhttps://t.co/9T5CcFZmFm\u201d— Femi (@Femi) 1654499790
\u201cKay Burley on Boris Johnson facing a vote of no confidence tonight:\n\n\u201cDo you think somebody should tell him about the bunting?\u201d\u201d— Adam Bienkov (@Adam Bienkov) 1654501508
\u201cThe magpies in the garden are shouting so loudly I can't hear the radio. I gather Boris Johnson is facing a vote of confiture. He must be in a jam.\u201d— Michael Rosen \ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc99\ud83c\udf93\ud83c\udf93 (@Michael Rosen \ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc99\ud83c\udf93\ud83c\udf93) 1654499583
\u201cIt's an interesting semantic question. Even if you like, adore and worship Boris Johnson you can't seriously have any "confidence" in him. Boris Johnson doesn't trust Boris Johnson\u201d— Barney Ronay (@Barney Ronay) 1654500613
\u201cNothing like a Tory coup to jolt us back into reality after four days of \u2018being the envy of the world\u2019\u201d— amar singh (@amar singh) 1654500176
Additional reporting from PA.
