Matt Hancock is in the news again today, and no there are no photos to put you off your food this time.

This time, he is facing criticism over how he awarded jobs when he was health secretary and the high court has said two particular appointments were unlawful.

The government being seen to breach laws isn't the best look so it is a shame that there's more than a handful of examples of this happening in just the past few years.

Here are six of the times courts have looked at the conduct of Boris Johnson's government and have basically said, no thanks, pal.

Hancock's Dido Harding appointment

Former health secretary Matt Hancock broke equality laws by appointing Dido Harding to a top health job, the High Court has ruled.

Hancock did not comply with a public sector equality duty when he appointed the Tory peer as interim executive chair of the National Institute for Health Protection, and Mike Coupe as director of testing at NHS test and trace in September 2020.

The judgement said: “There is no evidence from anyone saying exactly what was done to comply with the public sector equality duty when decisions were taken on how each appointment was to be made.”

However, the judges dismissed a claim by the Good Law Project, who joined the action with race equality think tank the Runnymede Trust, that the government did not adopt an “open” process when making appointments.

They found that “the evidence provides no support” for the legal group’s claim that Baroness Harding and Coupe won their appointments due to “personal or political connections with the decision-maker”.

Failing to provide a British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter for Covid data briefings

The UK Government breached the Equality Act 2010 when it failed to provide a BSL interpreter for two coronavirus briefings.

A High Court judge ruled in July 2021 that the act was broken on two separate occasions, 21st September 2020 and 12th October 2020, due to "a failure to make reasonable adjustments"

In the ruling, Justice Fordham said there was a “clear barrier” without BSL interpretation, causing the message to be “blocked, or scrambled, or delayed”.

“The barrier to information in an accessible format arose by reason of disability. The lack of provision – the provision of subtitles only – was a failure of inclusion, suggestive of not being thought about, which served to disempower, to frustrate and to marginalise,” he said.

PPE "VIP lane"

The government's use of a "VIP lane" to fast-track PPE contracts to two companies during the pandemic was unlawful, the High Court ruled.

In January this year, judges said giving £340m in contract to PestFix, a firm that supplies pest control products, and about £252m to the hedge fund Ayanda Capital was “in breach of the obligation of equal treatment” though they noted both offers were likely to have been given contracts anyway because they were offering PPE at a time of high demand.

Campaigners claimed the VIP lane was reserved for referrals from MPs, ministers and senior officials and gave some companies an unfair advantage, but the government rejected this and said they needed to take "swift and decisive action" to secure PPE.

The judge said the DHSC's evidence "establishes that presence on the high priority lane did not confer any advantage at the decision-making stage of the process", but she said it was clear that "offers that were introduced through the senior referrers received earlier consideration at the outset of the process".

They also found that some supplies were unsuitable for us.

Covid contracts

Hancock again. In February 2021 it was found that the health secretary acted unlawfully when his department did not reveal details of contracts it had signed during the Covid pandemic.

A judge said the health secretary had "breached his legal obligation" by not publishing details within 30 days of contracts being signed.

The public had a right to know where the "vast" amounts spent had gone and how contracts were awarded, he added.

Proroguing parliament

Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks in 2019 was unlawful, the Supreme Court ruled.

Delivering the judgement at the time, after Johnson was accused of stopping parliament from scrutinising Brexit legislation by suspending it, president Lady Hale said: "The decision to advise Her Majesty to prorogue Parliament was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of Parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification."

At the time, the government insisted it was normal procedure.

Disability strategy consultation

A government consultation on it's disability strategy was found to be unlawful in January this year.

The UK Disability Survey gained 14,000 responses but was found to have failed to consult with people effectively.

The case was brought by four disabled people, who said they were "very pleased" with the outcome.

The government said it was "disappointed" and would "consider its next steps carefully".

Partygate?



Could a seventh instance emerge? Alleged and confirmed government breaches of Covid laws could be deemed unlawful.

Let's think about Hancock again, for our sins. Speaking about his infamous breach of social distancing - or kissing his aide on CCTV - Adam Wagner, a barrister from Doughty Street Chambers told BBC Reality Check: "I cannot see how that exception could apply in the circumstances.

"Based on what we know, this seems to me to have been an illegal gathering."

The Metropolitan Police are also investigating 12 gatherings held on eight dates during the pandemic and Scotland Yard have said they are contacting 50 people who have attended the lockdown-breaking gatherings.

If the Met find some or all of the events breached Covid-19 rules, they will have the power to issue fines or fixed penalty notices which ranged from £100 to £10,000.

If any breach is confirmed, this will come as another blow to the government and its relationship with the law.

