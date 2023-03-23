23 of the best memes and reactions to Boris Johnson's partygate hearing

As you are probably aware by now, Boris Johnson has given his evidence to the Commons privileges committee around the partygate controversy.

The former prime minister spent hours trying to protest his innocence over breaking Covid restrictions during numerous gatherings in Number 10 during the pandemic lockdown.

The grueling marathon of a hearing which started with Johnson swearing on a Bible that he would tell the truth, saw him say it would have been “utterly insane” for him to have misled Parliament and it would be unfair and wrong for MPs to conclude he had.

He added: “I think if this committee were to find me in contempt of Parliament – having come and done something so utterly insane and contrary to my beliefs and my principles as to come here, to come to Parliament and wittingly lie – I think that would be not only unfair, I think it would be wrong.”

The often short-tempered testimony leaves Johnson's political future hanging in the balance, especially if MPs vote for a 10-days suspension which could trigger a by-election and a potential end to his time in parliament.

Jokes aside, this says more than any piece of satire ever could.





