Boris Johnson is writing a memoir and the suggestions for its name are hilarious

Boris Johnson is writing a memoir about his time in office, presumably because he is missing all the attention he used to get.

The book will be a “prime ministerial memoir like no other”, according to Arabella Pike, publishing director at William Collins, an imprint of HarperCollins UK which is publishing it.

“I look forward to working with Boris Johnson as he writes his account of his time in office during some of the most momentous events the United Kingdom has seen in recent times,” she said.

The book so far has no publication date and no-one even knows the title of it but that hasn't stopped people on social media from offering title suggestions for him.

Here's a few of the best, with thanks to the Financial Time's Henry Mance for curating them:

Johnson is not the only Tory to spill his guts to the world recently. Matt Hancock published his ghostwritten memoirs recently much to the delight of people who were running out of ways to roast him.

We're just looking forward to Liz Truss publishing a pamphlet about her brief temping experience as prime minister too....

