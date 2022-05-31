The Yorkshire Post has been praised after posting a recreation of a photograph of Boris Johnson raising a glass in Downing Street during lockdown - using photos of all the people who followed the rules.

The editor of The Yorkshire Post, James Mitchison, shared the powerful front page, which is an advertisement created by campaign group 38 Degrees, as pressure mounts on Boris Johnson amid the drip-drip of party pics from behind the door of Number 10 and following the publication of the damning Sue Gray report.

The headline read: "Lockdown looked very different inside and outside Number 10. This image of the PM partying is made up of people who stayed home to save lives."

While the campaign group said on its website: "Instead of leaving that public anger and hurt to fester, 38 Degrees has campaigned to make sure the British public have a way of making their voices – and their stories -heard by those who can hold our lawmakers, turned lawbreakers, to account."

One person replied: "I see a very clever idea realised with extraordinary skill to make an exceptional, potent, damning image. Bravo. Great page."

Another said: "How to make a point in pictures, no words needed."

A third added: "Wow. This is easily one of the best front pages I have ever seen. Well done."

One called it simply: "Genius."

The photo of Johnson shows him raising a glass at a leaving party for Lee Cain on 13th November 2020, with bottles of alcohol and party food on the table in front of him. Johnson was not fined by the Metropolitan Police for his involvement in this event though we do know this was one of the eight events they dished out fines over.

Meanwhile, on Monday, more Conservative MPs including former attorney general Jeremy Wright joined growing calls for prime minister Boris Johnson to resign in the wake of Partygate.

Eleven Tory MPs have publicly urged the PM to quit since Sue Gray's report was published, bringing the total number to 27.

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs, is the only person who knows the exact number of letters of no confidence submitted.

He is not expected to say anything until he has received 54 letters. That is the threshold that needs to be reached to trigger a confidence vote.

