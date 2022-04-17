Boris Johnson has been labelled the "great debaser in modern times" who has "sullied" the role of prime minister.

Speaking to the BBC's Broadcasting House show, historian and crossbench peer Peter Hennessy responded to the Partygate scandal after Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak were slapped with £50 fines this week for attending an event in Downing Street in June 2020 when social mixing was prohibited due to coronavirus restrictions.

Johnson apologised, paid the fine and said he didn't think at the time he was breaking the rules but Hennessy said Johnson "misled" parliament when he claimed he followed guidelines.

"I think we are in the most severe constitutional crisis involving a prime minister that I can remember. It goes to the heart of the character of the prime minister," he said.

"Tuesday 12 April 2022 will be forever remembered as a dark bleak day for British public and political life. It is the day that Boris Johnson became the great debaser in modern times of decency of public and political life and of our constitutional conventions."

He added that Johnson "has sullied" the office of prime minister "like no other, turning it into an adventure playground for one man's narcissistic vanity" and said he has "shredded the ministerial code".

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"The Queen's first minister is now beyond doubt a rouge prime minister, unworthy of her, her parliament, her people and her kingdom," he added. "I cannot remember a day when I have been more fearful for the wellbeing of the constitution."

Reacting to his judgement, people thought he had hit the nail on the head:



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.