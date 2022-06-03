Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie were greeted with boos as they arrived at St Paul's Cathedral for the National Thanksgiving Service as part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee - but another angle as they left paints an even worse picture.

Loud boos were heard as the prime minister and his wife got out of their car and walked up the steps of the cathedral.

It sparked a debate online about whether the boos had been overblown by news organisations, given that some cheers could also be heard.

But a clip posted by Labour MP Karl Turner of Johnson leaving the event left viewers in no doubt of the crowd's distaste for the prime minister.

The MP said he was "booed relentlessly" as he walked down the steps at the end of the service, and the video appears to back that up.

The first 10 seconds of the 15-second clip feature loud, angry boos, and it's only toward the end that a handful of cheering people can be heard.



People shared their two cents on Johnson's sentiments about the Jubilee festivities uniting the country and bringing it together and how it seemed to cause people to band against him.





The public show of ill-will is likely due to months of swirling controversy around partygate - in which a report by Sue Gray revealed pictures of law-breaking parties in Downing Street while the rest of the nation was locked down for Covid.

Following the report, Johnson received a fine for attending the parties.

A backbench revolt by Tory MPs could be in the offing, with rumours of a no-confidence vote.

Tory peer Lord Finkelstein was one of many Conservatives who said booing from a largely royalist crowd was a worrying sign for the PM.

Writing in The Times, he said: "Can Queen Elizabeth's current prime minister be similarly dismissive of today's booing (as I believe it is called)? I think not.

Who, after all, stands outside St Paul's for hours to watch members of the royal family attend a jubilee thanksgiving service? Primarily people who respect tradition, enjoy pageantry, feel positive about British institutions and want to witness a moment of history.

A Conservative prime minister should be worried about being booed by people like that. Not every person in that crowd is a habitual Tory voter by any means.

But a direct marketing company using social habits to predict behaviour might use attendance at such an event as a signifier that the person was open to voting Conservative. This is not a crowd that a Tory wants to lose."

