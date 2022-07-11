Following a wave of resignations and immense pressure from his own government to leave, Boris Johnson finally parted ways from the "best job in the world." And concerned Brits have since posed the question of whether he could run again.

On Thursday (7 July), Johnson delivered his resignation speech outside Number 10, where he acknowledged there would be "many people who are relieved" as well as "perhaps quite a few who will be quite disappointed".

In true Johnson style, he took a moment to praise his work for Brexit, vaccines, and his handling of the war in Ukraine and seemed a bit bitter with the Tory party for forcing him out.

He said: "The reason I have fought so hard over the last few days to continue to deliver that mandate in person was not just because I wanted to do so, but because I felt it was my job, my duty, my obligation to you."

He continued: "I'm immensely proud of the achievements of this government in getting Brexit done, to settling our relations with the Continent... reclaiming the power for this country to make its own laws in Parliament.

"Getting this country through the pandemic, getting the fastest vaccine roll-out in Europe, the fastest exit from lockdown and in the last few months leading the West in standing up to Putin's aggression in Ukraine."

Following the political chaos, people have asked whether Johnson could run for a second time.

In short, it's very unlikely and would be a highly controversial move.

The Tory internal governance has a constitution which means that Johnson moving his stuff back into 10 Downing Street does not look possible.

The "Constitution of the Conservative Party" explicitly states: “A leader who resigns is not eligible to contest the subsequent leadership election.”

As for what's next for Johnson, here are nine alternative jobs he would be well-suited for.

