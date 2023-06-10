It looks like George Osborne is subtly trolling Boris Johnson for resigning as MP

George Osborne has appeared to subtly troll Boris Johnson after the former PM announced he was resigning with immediate effect.

Johnson said he was stepping down after he received a report from the MP-led Privileges Committee into whether he misled Parliament over lockdown parties at Downing Street.

The news created a big ruckus with the resignation triggering a by-election, but among all the memes and reactions Osborne came through with a sassy tweet.

Alongside a smiley face emoji, the former chancellor simply tweeted: "What a lovely evening".

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

It is fair to say Osborne is not a fan of Johnson. In February he accused the former PM of trying to "bring down Rishi Sunak" so he can become prime minister again.

Speaking on the Andrew Neil Show on Channel 4, he said: “Rishi Sunak should be applauded for trying to solve this mess from the past that he’s inherited.

“But he mustn’t make the mistake that basically Theresa May made, and David Cameron and I made before, which is to think that Boris Johnson is interested in the issues. Boris Johnson is interested in becoming prime minister again".

Around the same time, the former No 10 communications chief Guto Harri claimed Osborne “loathes” Johnson because his rival became prime minister, and spoke about their "deep rivalry" during a podcast appearance.

Given the former chancellor's cryptic trolling, it looks like there is still no love lost between the pair.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.