Guto Harri brings ‘healthy snacks and mineral water’ for No 10 staff on first day

Guto Harri told reporters that he’s bringing “healthy snacks and mineral water” to work on his first day as Downing Street’s director of communications.

The Welsh broadcaster has been appointed as Boris Johnson’s chief spin doctor after a string of resignations from No 10 over the partygate scandal.

When asked by journalists what the “first thing” he wants to do in the role is, Harri replied: “Give healthy snacks and mineral water to the staff”.

