Boris Johnson and his backers 'labelled cowardly piglets' for dodging BBC interview

Boris Johnson and his supporters were allegedly called "cowardly piglets" for turning down an interview with the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg.

The former prime minister dramatically resigned on Friday night (9 June) after he received a report from the MP-led Privileges Committee into whether he misled Parliament over lockdown parties at Downing Street that didn't exactly compliment his behaviour.

Since then, people have rushed to slag him off or defend him in equal measure, except the man himself who has kept a relatively low profile.

On the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme, Kuenssberg discussed his absence.

She said: "We did invite Mr Johnson to come and explain his exit this morning, but neither he or any of his well-known backers wanted to come on and account for what's going.

"One minister in response described them as 'cowardly piglets unwilling to defend their actions', so peace and harmony reigns.

While she didn't name the minister who reportedly made those comments, it is not exactly a flattering thing to say and shows that the Tory party are as aggy as ever.

What a mess.

