Following the announcement of Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson being fined for attending lockdown parties, here's a resurfaced clip of the Chancellor claiming he didn't.

MP, Karl Turner, can be seen piling the pressure on Sunak back in December 2021 to give an answer on whether he was involved in any of the illegal antics, to which he replied: "No, Mr Speaker, I did not attend any parties."

The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group has already said there is "simply no way either the Prime Minister or Chancellor can continue."

