After just shy of three years in the role Boris Johnson is finally set to resign as prime minister as his tumultuous tenure, mired in scandals and controversy comes to an end.
On Tuesday, senior ministers Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid both announced that they were resigning from the cabinet, thus triggering a huge wave of resignations with more than 50 MPs saying that they could no longer support the prime minister.
Johnson stubbornly tried to cling on to power and tried to appoint a new minister but he was running out of people to rely on. He also claimed that he had been given a mandate by the British public thanks to the overwhelming majority he achieved at the 2019 general election.
However, his position had become completely untenable thanks to his new ministers also calling for him to resign after just a few days in the job. Now Johnson has resigned it's fair to say that Twitter is having a field day or should that be days... (even though he's still going to be around until the Autumn...)
\u201cNadine Dorries trying to convince Johnson to stay on\u201d— Nooruddean (@Nooruddean) 1657183126
\u201cHe\u2019s going. Give it to Big Sam for the rest of the season.\u201d— Gary Lineker \ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc9b (@Gary Lineker \ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc9b) 1657181795
\u201cBye bye Bog Job, you fucking clown.\u201d— Kath \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83d\udc99\ud83d\ude40\u2744\ufe0f\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa\u270a\ud83c\udffe (@Kath \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83d\udc99\ud83d\ude40\u2744\ufe0f\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa\u270a\ud83c\udffe) 1657183249
\u201cJohnson is resigning but there\u2019s probably someone even worse coming\u201d— Josh Slater-Williams (@Josh Slater-Williams) 1657183432
\u201cBREAKING: Thousands of work events reported across the UK.\u201d— Have I Got News For You (@Have I Got News For You) 1657181931
\u201chttps://t.co/28hz8eA4L1\u201d— out of context the thick of it (@out of context the thick of it) 1657181843
\u201cBoris\u2019s resignation statement\u201d— Gwdih\u0175 \ud83e\udd89 (@Gwdih\u0175 \ud83e\udd89) 1657182003
\u201cBoris Johnson attempting to resign with dignity\u201d— Mollie Goodfellow (@Mollie Goodfellow) 1657184357
\u201c\ud83d\udea8 LEAK: Boris Johnson\u2019s resignation letter has emerged\u201d— Shaun Kitchener (@Shaun Kitchener) 1657184091
\u201cMogg must be shitting himself, with so few MPs left he might actually have to do a job\u201d— HappyToast \u2605 (@HappyToast \u2605) 1657175776
\u201chaving to do work at my job instead of being funny about the resignations online\u201d— cate (@cate) 1657182998
\u201chttps://t.co/AtzaVSWu4N\u201d— out of context the thick of it (@out of context the thick of it) 1657184207
\u201cSenior government source messages: "That speech was a fucking disgrace."\u201d— Noa Hoffman (@Noa Hoffman) 1657194023
\u201cWanted: New housemate for Westminster based feline. Recently decorated house includes excellent security, lightly used office space and large garden, suitable for hosting parties. Deep clean required.\u201d— Larry the Cat (@Larry the Cat) 1657191996
\u201cBREAKING NEWS! \ud83e\udd23\n#BorisJohnson #pm #No10\u201d— Neil Warnock (@Neil Warnock) 1657196979
\u201cWorld Leaders Scramble To Cancel Appointments With Erdogan As Rumour Of \u2018Boris Curse\u2019 Spreads\u201d— Le Chou News (@Le Chou News) 1657184670
\u201cboris johnson: [weeping] it was supposed to be my summer of morbius!\u201d— milo edwards (@milo edwards) 1657182883
\u201cNadine Dorries when Boris asks her what cabinet position she wants \u201d— Darren (@Darren) 1657140413
\u201cRIP Politics For All you would have loved the collapse of British government x\u201d— Elle Rudd (@Elle Rudd) 1657100644
Of course, brands had to get involved.
\u201chttps://t.co/48bUEW7tzx\u201d— Iceland Foods \u2744\ufe0f (@Iceland Foods \u2744\ufe0f) 1657124975
Will somebody please think of the Sunday Sport?
\u201cFuck alone knows how we'll fill the paper now...\u201d— Sunday Sport (@Sunday Sport) 1657181897
