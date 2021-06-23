All the terrible things that have happened due to Brexit, that Brexiteers promised wouldn’t happen

Kate Plummer
Wednesday 23 June 2021 08:54
Politics

The day was 23 June 2016. It was warm. It was a Thursday. All around the country, people nipped to polling stations to decide whether they wanted Britain to remain in the European Union – as it had for over 40 years – or go it alone.

And as people woke up to go to work the following day, they did so to the news that Britain’s international relations with its closest neighbours would be changing irreversibly.

“F***”, said 48 per cent of Brits. “Yay”, said the other 52 per cent.

Of course, those who pushed for Britain to leave the EU believed it would be an overwhelmingly positive policy and one that we would celebrate for years to come. When people suggested there may be some negative consequences, they rolled their eyes at the ‘scaremongering’ Remainers who wished to ‘trample’ on democracy. The message, overwhelmingly, was Brexit would be great. It was time to get it done.

Five years on, the consequences of Brexit are still unfolding slowly as Britain goes through puberty, shunning its neighbours and redefining itself as an ‘independent’ and ‘sovereign’ nation.

And unfortunately, some of the alarms Remainers sounded back in 2016, ones that Brexiteers ignored, are proving to ring true.

1. Food shortages and price increases

When Britain left the EU, some people stockpiled foods fearing Brexit would impact trade with some European countries. Brexiteers laughed as they tucked into their Spam and potatoes. “Food would be fine!” they claimed. Two years later, the government created the role ‘food supplies minister’, not alarming anyone at all, as a no-deal Brexit seemed more likely, and in 2019, Wetherspoons ran out of bacon. Now, deal or no deal, even the Brexit loving Daily Express reports on food shortages caused by Brexit: “Worker shortages are being fuelled by European employees returning home due to Brexit and the pandemic, new visas needed for unskilled workers,” they recently admitted.

Right, yep, that’s completely fine!

2. Trouble at the Irish border

One major concern raised about Brexit was that it would flush progress made to reduce tensions between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland down the toilet. Former Prime Minister Tony Blair said a hard border would be against the Good Friday Agreement, for instance.

This April, we saw days of unrest as people protested about the Northern Ireland Protocol on Brexit, which puts a de facto border in the Irish sea between Northern Ireland and mainland Britain and places checks on goods travelling from Britain to Northern Ireland. Over 90 police officers were injured and one of Brexit’s biggest fanboys even suggested that leaving the EU was of consequence to this:

3. Businesses relocating

After the Brexit referendum, people voiced concerns that some businesses may relocate to escape negative consequences like taxes, extra red tape, and the inability to trade freely and hire EU staff. Brexiteers dismissed these concerns but as of 2021, 440 financial services firms have done a runner, according to think tank New Financial. Meanwhile, in 2019, Barclays moved £166bn of its clients’ assets to the Irish capital, stating that it could not wait any longer to implement Brexit contingency plans. Even hoover mogul James Dyson, who supported Brexit, has moved his headquarters to Singapore.

Samantha Cameron, wife of former PM David, also revealed that her fashion brand was heavily hit by Brexit. Speaking to the BBC, Cameron said that the business was experiencing “frustrating teething issues” adding: “If you’re bringing goods into the country from outside the UK, and then trying to sell them back into Europe – that currently is challenging and difficult.”

Challenging. Difficult. They didn’t splash that on the side of a bus.

4. Racism against minority groups

Concerns that people advanced Brexit due to xenophobia and racism were voraciously denied by Brexiteers who claimed Remainers were out of touch with the will of ordinary people. While it would be ridiculous to suggest that everyone who voted for the policy did so to break British ties with people from other countries, what we do know is that after the vote occurred, so did hate crime incidents.

In 2019, 71 per cent of people from ethnic minorities reported having faced racial discrimination, compared with 58 per cent in January 2016, according to polling data.

A recent LSE report about the issue said: “The referendum altered the dominant social norm by publicly revealing that anti-immigrant views across the country were more widespread than was previously believed, and this caused the norm to shift, rendering anti-immigrant attitudes more acceptable”.

5. British Fish For British People

Brexit has given fish an unexpected amount of press over the last few years.

Many proponents of Brexit claimed it was incredibly important for Britain to reclaim its fish, fundamentally disregarding the fact that fish swim, and therefore don’t stay in one country’s waters...

Anyway, fish was on the menu for a lot of Brexiteers, until they realised the Brexit trade deal was a bit, ahem, fishy.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab has claimed the Brexit trade agreement was “a great deal” for the fishing industry after outrage from fishing companies, who said additional red tape and delays have lost them unable to reach European export markets.

Even June Mummery, fish obsessive and former Brexit Party MEP realised Brexit was not good for fish after all!

Who cod have thought it?

6. ‘Oven ready’ Brexit

All this talk of fish has got us hungry, and speaking of hungry, remember when Brexiteers claimed it would be easy to negotiate a deal with the EU following the referendum and there would not be years of messing about? Former UKIP leader Gerard Batten once said: “A trade deal with the EU could be sorted out in an afternoon over a cup of coffee.”

Five years of messing about later and Brexit proved to be more like cooking something with one small match than Johnson’s ‘so-called ‘oven ready’ deal.

Alas, Brexit finally got “done” in January 2021. Brexiteers gave themselves rounds of applause for securing the deal, but the years of uncertainty that preceded it, as we have seen, caused firms to leave the UK and wasn’t it just a complete headache?

7. Disruption for EU citizens living in the UK

From not being able to access the online forms to apply for settled status, to being denied settle status incorrectly, the Home Office is presiding over a nightmare for EU citizens living in the UK. Campaign group the3million, which represents the three million EU nationals who live in the UK, continues to warn people about the discrimination this group now faces.

8. Ex-pats living in Spain

A consequence of being outside the EU is that ex-pats living in certain parts of Europe, such as Spain, can’t just live there as they please for the rest of their lives. Brits who don’t take Spanish citizenship now have to leave the country every 90 days and spend 180 days back in the UK to avoid being deemed ‘illegal immigrants.’

This inevitability of ending British people’s rights to live and work in the EU was dismissed back in 2019 by pro-Brexit campaign group Leave.EU who called it another part of “Project Fear” and claimed that the Spanish PM had said that Brexit would not affect ex-pats.

Good stuff, then.

It is 23 June 2021. All around the country people nip out with masks to face a world now plagued with the spectre of infection from coronavirus and watch Britain try to assert itself as a tiny little global player. As we can see, it’s hardly been a walk in the park.

But hey, at least we got our fish back. Right?

Trending

Miami man’s scathing review of British beach has viewers in stitches
2021-06-21T12:42:59.000Z
British influencer slammed for announcing they ‘identify as Korean’
2021-06-22T11:16:12.000Z
Moment white woman pulls gun on group of Black girls at mall
2021-06-18T21:53:25.000Z
Man left heartbroken after discovering his son is actually his uncle
2021-06-21T08:52:02.000Z
Woman who claimed she had 10 babies admitted to psychiatric ward
2021-06-22T08:46:13.000Z
Couple arrested after grossed-out parents spot them having sex in park
2021-06-17T17:56:58.000Z
Hero bartender saves two women from ‘creep’ customer with bill trick
2021-06-19T14:05:36.000Z
Some people are comparing Thorpe Park’s COVID rules to Rosa Parks
2021-06-19T13:01:59.000Z
Archie won’t be prince under Charles and people are sharing this clip
2021-06-20T11:36:42.000Z
McDonald’s worker’s ‘quitting’ sign sparks intense online debate
2021-06-16T08:14:55.000Z
This is Elon Musk’s favourite question to ask in job interviews
2021-06-18T12:16:21.000Z
Women confront ‘creep’ who took photos of them by pool in viral TikTok
2021-06-21T10:17:25.000Z
Mum shares heartbreak after no-one turns up to son’s birthday party
2021-06-22T16:11:38.000Z
#CorbynPhotoBomb is trending online following Angela Rayner’s snap
2021-06-20T09:45:12.000Z
Love of Huns: An interview with the founder of the Instagram account
2021-06-20T08:08:40.000Z
Viral math question divides the web and has even confused calculators
2021-06-15T19:40:00.000Z
Jeremy Corbyn has hilarious response to recent ‘photobomb’ controversy
2021-06-21T08:00:29.000Z
Twitter’s responses to this impossibly cut swimsuit are hilarious
2021-06-21T12:13:27.000Z
Woman wakes up to discover she’s $50bn in debt
2021-06-22T00:27:40.000Z
Cheerleading squad removes member with Down syndrome from yearbook
2021-06-17T13:38:39.000Z
Woman sends X-rated pics to her grandma but she has the best response
2021-06-19T09:46:48.000Z
Ben Shapiro wants to ban crime, apparently
2021-06-19T10:22:32.000Z
Gordon Ramsay is blown away by chef making his own dish
2021-06-11T19:57:36.000Z
GB News read out a message from ‘Mike Hunt’ – and Twitter loved it
2021-06-16T16:09:56.000Z
Homeowner ‘finds outline of body’ and police case number under carpet
2021-06-20T11:24:18.000Z
Dad leaves firm note to HOA member who tore down his son’s treehouse
2021-06-15T13:52:54.000Z
Why the England team’s ‘ITV curse’ is real
2021-06-22T07:59:36.000Z
Disabled boy ‘told to walk’ at Legoland returns after policy change
2021-06-19T14:13:17.000Z
Wedding guest accidentally wore identical dress to bridesmaids
2021-06-18T12:57:41.000Z
TikTok trend sees people drinking lettuce water to fall asleep
2021-06-18T16:28:41.000Z
Ex-hotel worker reveals why you shouldn’t the glasses in your room
2021-06-19T19:44:52.000Z
The biggest GB News mishaps from the channel’s first week on air
2021-06-19T10:45:59.000Z
Billie Eilish ‘not OK’ with fan reaction to Vogue photoshoot
2021-06-18T10:07:18.000Z
Baby boy born with thick brown hair becomes a social media star
2021-06-18T16:10:36.000Z
Former Ted Cruz staffer says this is worst thing Fox has ever aired
2021-06-18T14:44:52.000Z
Newsreaders can’t contain laughter when reporting on Bezos’ rocket
2021-06-18T11:59:46.000Z
Bride makes the internet cringe after asking wedding photographer this
2021-06-17T16:37:45.000Z
Hilarious ‘Pulitzer-worthy’ NYT headline hailed as the best yet
2021-06-22T15:15:05.000Z
Scots fan does the worm on Tube and leaves little to the imagination
2021-06-20T16:13:02.000Z
The difference between Trump and Biden in just five seconds
2021-06-13T10:23:41.000Z
Farage knelt in a field with his dog and everyone made the same joke
2021-06-16T08:30:28.000Z
Mum who can’t accept her daughter is gay gives number to male stranger
2021-06-18T08:58:01.000Z
Cringe moment neighbour comes round as OnlyFans star is making a movie
2021-06-17T09:39:18.000Z
A candidate for NHS boss says it needs to end ‘reliance on foreigners’
2021-06-20T10:49:37.000Z
Awkward moment NHS chief is asked if he believes Hancock is ‘hopeless’
2021-06-18T08:48:25.000Z
Jack Grealish baffled by what an encyclopedia is in interview
2021-06-17T17:04:47.000Z
McDonald’s customer punches employees in slushie meltdown
2021-06-16T20:54:41.000Z
Nintendo ‘considering’ non-binary Pokémon after letter from young fan
2021-06-17T12:36:12.000Z
Politicians react as Bercow leaves ‘xenophobic’ Tories for Labour
2021-06-20T09:05:17.000Z
Government’s job advert for new Brexit Opportunities Unit backfires
2021-06-21T08:44:37.000Z
Trump wished ‘happy Father’s Day’ to all the ‘losers of the world’
2021-06-21T10:19:50.000Z
Elon Musk will give fan a free Tesla if he eats pizza for 420 days
2021-06-17T15:37:51.000Z
A London food bank rejected Brexit biscuits for being ‘too political’
2021-06-21T12:04:24.000Z
Home described as ‘a slice of hell’ is up for sale for $590k cash
2021-06-18T12:53:07.000Z
Tucker Carlson calls Obama a ‘hater’—and Twitter was quick to react
2021-06-09T19:16:09.000Z
An old Ted Cruz tweet just came back to haunt him in the perfect way
2021-06-15T21:05:35.000Z
26 of the funniest memes and jokes about Edwin Poots
2021-06-18T08:44:31.000Z
Photo of a ‘young Putin’ spying on Ronald Reagan in 1988 resurfaces
2021-06-16T16:45:33.000Z
Scotland fans help clean up amid huge gathering in Leicester Square
2021-06-19T10:15:17.000Z
Star Trek’s George Takei flooded with support after fatherhood regrets
2021-06-21T14:33:03.000Z
GB News tells ‘idiots’ to ‘grow up’ after being pranked by spoof names
2021-06-16T19:37:52.000Z
Commons laughs as Tory MP presents ‘PM Temporary Replacement Bill’
2021-06-22T08:29:52.000Z
Scots bring ‘amazing atmosphere’ to London for England game
2021-06-18T22:14:21.000Z
GB News is still getting trolled after telling pranksters ‘grow up’
2021-06-17T08:01:02.000Z
Fight branded ‘unethical’ set to take place within days
2021-06-15T12:19:53.000Z
Trans father says doctors offered ‘multiple abortions’ when pregnant
2021-06-18T14:40:09.000Z
Man’s ‘plot twist’ ending to break-up text baffles the internet
2021-06-17T08:24:33.000Z
Scotland’s McGinn pokes fun at Ronaldo over his stance on Coca Cola
2021-06-17T16:18:39.000Z
What it’s like working in Trump’s hotel, according to former staff
2021-02-21T11:23:18.000Z
Bill Burr’s wife tweets fiery comeback after racism accusation
2021-03-16T17:44:48.000Z
Lee Hurst falsely claims humanity survived Black Death without vaccine
2021-06-17T13:41:26.000Z
Piers Corbyn filmed participating in bizarre anti-lockdown protest
2021-06-18T15:58:56.000Z
GB News aired a question from a man with his bum out
2021-06-17T09:50:12.000Z
This Star Wars scene has become the internet’s new favourite meme
2021-06-13T15:27:41.000Z
Massive crocodile which has ‘eaten 300 people’ is on the loose
2021-06-11T08:29:30.000Z
Anti-vaxxers really won’t like these queues of young people
2021-06-20T15:47:59.000Z
Is Matt Hancock ‘hopeless’? Here’s 14 times he made the case for it
2021-06-18T09:35:23.000Z
Ronaldo’s Coca Cola commercial resurfaces after Euro 2020 anger
2021-06-16T21:13:30.000Z
Great British Bake Off winner reveals NSFW badge he almost got onto TV
2021-06-18T11:18:38.000Z
6 things that Edwin Poots has actually said
2021-06-18T06:55:17.000Z
Viral video shows how government mistakes delayed end of lockdown
2021-06-21T12:28:50.000Z
William, George and Charlotte appear at running event on Father’s Day
2021-06-20T18:04:31.000Z
The funniest moments from the weekend’s Euro 2020 matches
2021-06-21T07:26:53.000Z
A Tory MP thinks some furloughed staff ‘don’t really want to’ go back
2021-06-19T08:46:02.000Z
Senator who spoke about systemic racism is member of all-white club
2021-06-21T19:38:06.000Z
TikTok reveals how people break into hotel rooms with a rubber band
2021-06-21T16:20:45.000Z
Biden lost his temper with a female reporter - and the internet reacts
2021-06-16T20:40:32.000Z
Woman demands end to brioche bun burgers, sparks fierce debate
2021-06-22T09:12:49.000Z
Uber nightmare who coughed on driver has handed herself into police
2021-03-15T15:21:37.000Z
All the worst celebrity and viral internet moments from the pandemic
2021-06-19T09:31:56.000Z
Runner gets pipped to finish line in an hilariously unfortunate way
2021-06-22T15:35:11.000Z
Woman robbed at gunpoint during Zoom call as people watched in horror
2021-06-20T14:18:04.000Z
Journalist has sex during radio interview for swingers club feature
2021-06-02T08:33:26.000Z
GB News advertising - which brands have boycotted it and why?
2021-06-17T10:49:13.000Z
Roger Waters told Facebook ‘f**k you’ over Pink Floyd song use
2021-06-15T11:09:21.000Z
Republican Senator seems to not know the pledge of allegiance
2021-06-21T16:06:29.000Z
Man on TikTok convinces scam callers he’s with the CIA so they hang up
2021-06-11T16:29:34.000Z
Nando’s customer mocked for using tape measure on ‘rip-off’ chicken
2021-06-21T15:46:26.000Z
Fisherman ‘finds unopened bottle of whisky’ inside fish in viral video
2021-06-22T09:49:08.000Z
A complete timeline of the Chrissy Teigen bullying scandal
2021-06-19T08:29:39.000Z