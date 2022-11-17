Hindsight is 20/20 and the latest blurry idea to come into sharp focus after a while is just how bad Brexit has been.

The latest YouGov poll about it shows support for the policy has fallen to an all-time low with only 32 per cent of Britons now believing it was right to leave with 56 per cent saying it was wrong.

Even one in five people who voted for Brexit at the time now believe it was the wrong decision.

It comes after former Bank of England (BoE) policymaker, Michael Saunders said leaving the EU has "permanently damaged" the UK economy and is why we are seeing a new package of austerity.

He said: "If we hadn't had Brexit, we probably wouldn't be talking about an austerity budget this week - the need for tax rises, spending cuts wouldn't be there, if Brexit hadn't reduced the economy's potential output so much."

Meanwhile, former minister George Eustice said an agreement reached with Australia was not "a very good deal" for the UK this week, despite appearing to support it at the time.

Here's what people made of the news:

We, as a nation, should have gone to Specsavers...

