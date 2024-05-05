Another round of local, mayoral and police and crime commissioner elections has yielded some shock results, with the Conservatives suffering a humiliating loss of more than 470 councillors, Labour causing an upset by booting out West Midlands mayor Andy Street, and Count Binface scoring more votes in the London mayoral election than the far-right Britain First.

Yes, really – the political candidate with a bin on his head secured 24,260 votes, beating Britain First’s Nick Scanlon (20,519 votes) and London Real Party’s Brian Rose – a man who went viral for drinking his own urine back in 2021.

And true to form, Count Binface celebrated the result by declaring: “Down with fascism, up with Ceefax.”

Britain First, however, really weren’t happy. In fact, as Sadiq Khan – who secured a historic third term as mayor – took to the lectern to give his victory speech, Scanlon walked off the stage declaring “Khan killed London” while other members of the party, including leader Paul Golding, hurled boos at the Labour winner.

Thankfully, in a video recorded by LBC’s Henry Riley, people can be heard clapping back with “no one wants you here” and the embarrassing reality that “you lost to Count Binface”.

In a now-deleted tweet, Britain First complained further, writing: “The political left are in a tailspin, claiming that Britain First got less [sic] votes on Thursday than ‘Count Binface’. This is simply not true, overall.

“The total number of voters who put a cross for Britain First in the London elections was 32,085, compared to 24,260 for Binface.”

The 32,085 figure pertains to Britain First’s total votes in the London-wide assembly member elections – a separate contest which Count Binface did not enter, and still saw them fail to get elected.

And so, the far-right party’s attempt to spin their defeat to a walking, talking bin has seen the group ridiculed online:

Of course, it's not the first time that Britain First have embarrassed themselves, as back in 2016, Golding turned his back on Khan as he delivered his victory speech, only for social media users to mock him because it looked like he was going for a wee.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.