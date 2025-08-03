Candace Owens just got grilled on the Emmanuel Macron lawsuit that could change her life, and for some reason, she seems rather chilled about the whole thing.

For context, French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte have filed a defamation suit against the right-wing podcaster, after she spent years spreading a baseless conspiracy that the first lady was born male.

Other allegations include that the couple are blood relatives and that Emmanuel Macron was installed in office by a secret CIA plot.

Filed in Delaware this week, the lawsuit said Owens has been spreading "outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched fictions".

However, immediately after the news broke, Owens took to her podcast to brand the allegations "goofy" and a "desperate public relations strategy".

Now, she's appeared on Tucker Carlson's podcast to dig an even bigger hole in the name of journalistic integrity.

"So you're not going to try to have the case dismissed?", he asks her in the teaser, concerned.

"I most certainly do not want to have the case dismissed", she responds. "It's how I feel and the reason that I feel that way, truly Tucker, is because this is so much bigger."

Carlson, who has had his own fair share of controversies, is left in stitches, noting that he's "never heard" someone being sued in a "well-funded case" argue that they don't want it to be thrown out.

"I hope the story of Candace Owens over the last two years, people have come to understand, that money is not my master", she adds, to which Carlson responds between gritted teeth: "I think that's very obvious to everyone."

In the full episode of the podcast, the duo discuss the situation at length, with the 36-year-old describing it as "the craziest thing that's ever happened" in her life.

The Macrons said in a statement released by their lawyers that they had contacted Owens repeatedly for a retraction, but "ultimately concluded that referring the matter to a court of law was the only remaining avenue for remedy".

