The French might have some of the best food in the world, but social media would have us believe that even Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron couldn’t resist the temptation of a Greggs over the weekend.

Macron was in London with his wife Brigitte to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II when he was spotted out and about in the capital.

The pair went ‘incognito’ after they had been to see the late monarch and were spotted walking through the city.

They spoke to people who were spending time by parliament and soon pictures were all over social media as people posted about the French leader.

One post even saw Macron standing outside a Greggs, with the caption: "Juste un petit voyage incognito à Greggs" (translated as “Just a little incognito trip to Greggs").

The post has racked up more than 5,000 likes and hundreds of replies.

As much as we want it to be, though, the post isn’t real.

While we love the idea of Macron's ordering a steak bake and a doughnut, it’s totally fake and as far as we know he has never stepped foot inside a Greggs.

Instead, Macron and Brigitte attended a reception for world leaders at Buckingham Palace on the eve of the Queen’s funeral hosted by King Charles.

The likes of US president Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern were also in attendance.

The pair walked around London and met with locals over the weekend Heiko Junge / NTB / AFP via Getty

The Prince and Princess of Wales and other working members of the royal family including the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester joined Charles and the Queen Consort in mingling with guests.

Meanwhile, the doors of Westminster Abbey have opened and the first mourners started to arrive ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The state funeral is the first of its kind since that of Winston Churchill in 1965, and will take the form of an elaborate ceremony, after which Her Majesty’s coffin will be transported to Windsor Castle.