Cardi B defends pornography after Candace Owens calls for an outright ban

Cardi B has defended pornography after conservative commentator Candace Owens called it a "psychological weapon".

Whether pornography is good or bad has been a long lasting debate with no clear answer; those within the industry have had varying experiences.

However Owens has made her thoughts clear on X / Twitter after she claimed that it is "intended to weaken our men" and that adult content should be "banned".

In other posts she went on to say, "pornography was created as a tool of enslavement" and "was created by the most depraved among our human race". She also seems to blame pornography for the introduction of homosexuality into society.

But it seems rapper Cardi B disagrees.

In an Instagram comment, she wrote, "Ommmggg why y'all against porn? Is it that bad for y'all? I enjoy it but I don't know I guess is like a 6 time a year thing. I personally don't feel no connection or addiction to it just a little quick one two... NOTHING LIKE REAL INTIMACY!"

She also said she feels pornography can "actually teach men how to please a woman".

Cardi B and Candace Owens have previously had disagreements, with Owens criticising Cardi B's song and music video 'WAP', saying it "contributes to the disintegration of black culture and values".

Earlier in the year, Indy100spoke to Erika Lust about ethical porn. She stressed the importance of having safe environments on set and ensuring everybody involved gets paid fairly for their work.

"We need to be extra careful," Erika shared. "We have to make sure that they really understand this line of work, and how it will affect [a performer's] life, because it will."

