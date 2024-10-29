Conservative panellist Ryan Girdusky hit back at CNN after he was banned from appearing on the network in future after he told Muslim journalist and fellow panellist Medhi Hasan: "I hope your beeper doesn't go off".

The comment appeared to be in reference to when hundreds of pagers and walkie-talkies allegedly used by Hezbollah exploded across Lebanon in September, where 37 people were killed while thousands were injured. Lebanese officials say Israel was responsible for the attack, which Israel has denied.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Girdusky wrote: "You can stay on CNN if you falsely call every Republican a Nazi and have taken money from Qatar-funded media.

"Apparently you can't go on CNN if you make a joke. I'm glad America gets to see what CNN stands for."

During "CNN Newsnight" with host Abby Phillip, there was a heated debate regarding Donald Trump's recent rally at New York's Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

While Girdusky accused the media of calling "everyone who attended" Trump's rally "Hitler" and "a fascist," (to which host Phillip clarified: "That did not happen"), Hasan argued that if people on the far right “don’t want to be called Nazis, stop doing, stop saying".

To which Girdusky remarked that Hasan was called an “antisemite more than anyone at this table”.

"By people like you ... I'm in support of the Palestinians, I'm used to it," Hasan responded.

Girdusky denied this and then added: "Well, I hope your beeper doesn’t go off."

This sparked a lot of reaction from the rest of the panellists who began to talk over one another.

“Did you just say I should die?” Hasan asked Girdusky who replied that he didn't say that.





Girdusky attempted to apologise, though claimed to have misheard "Hamas" for "Palestinians" which Hasan clarified he does not support Hamas.

“You didn’t think I said Hamas,” Hasan replied. “I said I’m a supporter of Palestinian rights.

“At least have the guts to support your racist comment.”

After a commercial break, both Girdusky and Hasan were not on the roundtable panel and Phillip apologized to Hasan and viewers, for the “completely unacceptable" comments that were made by Girdusky.

“When we get this discussion started you’ll see that Ryan is not at the table,” she said. “There is a line that was crossed there and it’s not acceptable to me, it’s not acceptable to us at this network.”

“We can have conversations about what is happening in this country without resorting to the lowest of the low kind of discourse."

Since then, the network released a statement on the matter where it said: "There is zero room for racism or bigotry at CNN or on our air."

“We aim to foster thoughtful conversations and debate including between people who profoundly disagree with each other in order to explore important issues and promote mutual understanding.

“But we will not allow guests to be demeaned or for the line of civility to be crossed. Ryan Girdusky will not be welcomed back at our network.”

