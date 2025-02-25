Elon Musk has repeatedly attacked trans rights in recent months – not least when it comes to his estranged trans daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson, who he has misgendered and believes has been “killed” by the “woke mind virus” – and now, after Wisconsin governor Tony Evers looks to make language around in vitro fertilisation (IVF) more inclusive, Musk has branded the move “crazy”.

Under Section 3106 of Senate Bill 45, “husband” is struck out and replaced with “spouse”, “mother” is replaced with “inseminated person”.

It now reads: “If, with the spouse’s consent, a person is inseminated artificially as provided in par. (b) with semen donated by a person who is not the spouse of the person being inseminated, the spouse of the inseminated person at the time of the conception of the child shall be the natural parent of a child conceived.”

Commenting on the news this week, Musk wrote on Twitter/X: “Hi Mom, I mean ‘inseminated person’.

“This is crazy!”

Except, Milwaukee journalist Dan Shafer has suggested the complaints from Republicans doesn’t sound at all “pro-family”:

Another argued Evers is “doing the right thing” and accused right-wingers in the state of engaging in a “silly game of distraction”:

Even Evers himself has since defended the move amid the criticism, telling WLUK-TV Fox 11 on Monday: “All this does is it gives people a chance that are using IVF [in vitro fertilisation] – which I think Republicans are kind of OK with that – [to] have legal certainty about a mom being able to have a year worth of care. That’s it.”

He added those criticising the plans are “mainly Republicans looking for an advantage” at a time when they are “under attack”.

And this isn't the only instance recently where Republicans are getting upset over language, as one country singer decided to write a whole track about how he has "never understood the whole pronoun thing" - only to use several different pronouns in the process.

