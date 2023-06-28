The Tories tried to slam Labour with a dodgy graphic and it backfired miserably

The Tories have been roasted for revealing their levels of delusion via a graphic attacking the Labour Party.

Responding to a story about a Labour u-turn on a policy to introduce rent controls in the housing sector, the Tories implied that Labour were in a state of chaos - ironically.

They wrote: "Labour flip flopped on housing no less than a few hours ago…. How Sir flip flop can preach about housing is a joke," before adding a graphic which said "0 days since last incident".

The issue they were responding to was the opposition party ditching a pledge to control surging rents if it wins the next general election – nine months after endorsing the policy.

At a conference, Lisa Nandy called the approach as a "sticking plaster" and claimed it would increase homelessness.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

But people thought it was pretty ridiculous for the Tories to be the one to criticise Labour about it given the Tories are never far away from a scandal, with allegations about Tory London mayoral hopeful Daniel Korski groping a TV producer coming as the latest threat to the party's credibility.

You know what they say. Those in glass houses shouldn't throw stones...

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.