The Conservative’s claim of being the party of law and order has aged like milk after top Tories have been fined over lockdown-busting parties.

Boris Johnson, Carrie Johnson, and Rishi Sunak will receive fixed penalty notices as part of a police probe into alleged lockdown parties held at Downing Street.

Following the news of the fines, people have pointed out how ironic it is that the Conservatives had previously marketed themselves as the “party of law and order”.

Ahead of the 2019 general election, the Conservatives branded themselves as “tough on crime”, while accusing Labour of being “soft on crime”.

Likely a harder sell now though…

On Twitter, people have been resharing a 2019 tweet from Johnson in which he reshares a Mail on Sunday article about how the UK needs a crime crackdown.





Before the general election in 2019, home secretary Priti Patel told the party’s annual conference that the government would be "coming after" criminals.

And this isn’t the first time we’ve been left scratching our heads when recalling Patel’s past comments in light of the Partygate saga.

In January, the home secretary was reminded of a past tweet in which she slammed illegal Covid gatherings and reshared a video of the Metropolitan Police breaking up an illegal rave during lockdown (and nope, it wasn’t filmed at Downing Street).

She wrote: “This illegal gathering was an insult to those hospitalised with Covid, our NHS staff and everyone staying at home to protect them.”

We wonder how she feels about her colleagues this afternoon…

Sue Gray, wuu2?

