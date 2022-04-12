There have been renewed calls for Sue Gray’s report to be released in full after the prime minister, his wife, and the chancellor are set to be fined over lockdown-busting parties.

Boris Johnson, Carrie Johnson, and Rishi Sunak will received fixed penalty notices as part of a police probe into alleged lockdown parties held at Downing Street.

It comes after the Metropolitan Police announced 30 additional fines today as part of the Operation Hillman probe, bringing the total number of fines issued to 50.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices.

“We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do.”

If you don't remember, senior civil servant Gray published her initial findings into the parties as well at the end of January in the wake of the Partygate scandal in the form of a 12-page neutered report.

Despite being hamstrung by the simultaneous Met Police investigation, the senior civil servant did manage to highlight a “serious failure to observe” standards for government, and a drinking culture involving “excessive consumption of alcohol”.

There have also been renewed calls for Johnson to resign.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said Johnson and Sunak “must both resign”, and added: “The Conservatives are totally unfit to govern. Britain deserves better.”

