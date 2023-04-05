Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice branded ‘sore loser’ in concession speech

There are shining examples of how to gracefully admit defeat after a tough race.

In 2000, Al Gore respectfully conceded the presidential election to George W Bush after an extremely competitive and close race. In 2016, Hillary Clinton offered her congratulations and positive outlook on the United States when Donald Trump defeated her in the presidential election.

But it seems former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel “Dan” Kelly took none of those examples into account when giving remarks after losing to Justice-elect Janet Protasiewicz in the race for Wisconsin Supreme Court.

“It brings me no joy to say this, I wish in a circumstance like this I would be able to concede to a worthy opponent but I do not have a worthy opponent to which I can concede,” Kelly, 59 said.

Kelly, who served on the Wisconsin Supreme Court from 2016 to 2020, pouted and berated Protasiewicz while standing at a podium on Tuesday night.

The former Justice called Protasiewicz’s campaign “deeply deceitful, dishonorable, and despicable” adding that she is a “serial liar.”

Protasiewicz won with approximately 55 per cent of the votes, making her the fourth liberal judge on Wisconsin’s seven-person court.

For the first time in 15 years, Wisconsin has a mostly liberal court which was a relief for abortion rights activists as the state will likely revisit its abortion ban law which was revived in June after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade.

However, for conservatives like Kelly, the win is a worst-nightmare situation.

“My opponent is a serial liar, she’s disregarded judicial ethics, she’s demeaned the judiciary with her behavior and this is the future we have to look forward to in Wisconsin,” Kelly said in his speech.

Kelly’s rhetoric was met with backlash online from people who called him a “sore loser.”









However, in his speech, Kelly said his words were not because he lost.

“Now I say this not because we did not prevail, I do not say this because of the rancid slanders that were launched against me, although that was bad enough, but that is not my concern,” Kelly said. “My concern is the damage done to the institution of the court."

He added, "The people of Wisconsin have chosen the rule of Janet. I respect that decision because it is theirs to make."

"I respect the decision that the people of Wisconsin have made, but I think it does not end well."

