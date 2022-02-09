Dominic Cummings is not impressed with the publication of the latest Partygate image.

The Mirror's Pippa Crerar published the image, which shows Boris Johnson and three members of staff at a Christmas quiz with bubbly and crisps which took place on 15 December 2020 when people were not allowed to socialise with people from different households.

It is not one of the events the Met Police is investigating and Downing Street insisted to the publication that the event was a “virtual quiz”, but they also admitted “those who were in the office for work may have attended virtually from their desks.”

And official guidance at the time stated: “You must not have a work Christmas lunch or party, where that is a primarily social activity and is not otherwise permitted by the rules in your tier.”

So this picture might change things slightly given the previous image only showed a screenshot Johnson at his laptop and people aren't best pleased.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

But writing on Twitter, Cummings implied the image was small fry compared to others knocking around in Westminster:

Cummings has consistently criticised Johnson over Partygate and has repeatedly hinted that there is a lot of evidence showing parties took place in Downing Street while the rest of the country was in lockdown.

The former Downing Street advisor said he wanted rid of the PM and described his task in removing Johnson as "an unpleasant but necessary job" and likened it to "fixing the drains".

He later added:





Maybe Cummings is correct and he has a rogues' gallery of images showing Johnson and his colleagues partying away which begs the question, why doesn't he just release them?

Alternatively, perhaps he is just not much of a fan of Crerar's journalism, given she broke the Barnard Castle story...

indy100 has contacted Downing Street to comment on The Mirror's latest story.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.