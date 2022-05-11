Related video: Johnson dismissed lockdown as those dying were ‘all over 80’, Cummings says

Just when we thought UK politics couldn’t get any more chaotic, former special adviser Dominic Cummings is back tearing into a government.

The former Vote Leave figurehead left his role as Boris Johnson’s right-hand man in November 2020, following a dispute over the resignation of Lee Cain – another ex-member of the 2016 campaign to leave the European Union.

Since quitting Downing Street, he’s been a bit of a thorn in the side for Mr Johnson and his government.

In May last year, he gave evidence to a Commons select committee on lessons learned from the Covid pandemic, in which he didn’t hold back in criticising the actions of his old boss and the then-health secretary, Matt Hancock.

Now, Cummings has taken aim at the Tories’ approach to government just hours after they unveiled a whole host of upcoming legislation in the Queen’s Speech.

In a post on Twitter on Wednesday, he wrote: “Vote Leave: Yimby [Yes In My Backyard], build build build, think long-term, focus on public.

“Tories: Nimby [Not In My Back Yard], stagnation, think short-term, focus on SW1 media blah do nothing.

“Tories summer 2024: we wasted four years + 80 majority + f***ed ourselves.”

He then attached a video of a scene from the 1983 film Scarface, in which Al Pacino delivers the iconic line: “You know, Frog Face, you just f***ed yourself.”

However, not everyone was convinced by Cummings attempts to frame Vote Leave in a good light:

Others, meanwhile, were more interested as to whether we might get any juicy Partygate pics from him:

With Cummings being another headache for the PM to deal with alongside Partygate, we can’t help but feel like Mr Johnson could do with a paracetamol.

