Just when we thought UK politics couldn’t get any more chaotic, former special adviser Dominic Cummings is back tearing into a government.
The former Vote Leave figurehead left his role as Boris Johnson’s right-hand man in November 2020, following a dispute over the resignation of Lee Cain – another ex-member of the 2016 campaign to leave the European Union.
Since quitting Downing Street, he’s been a bit of a thorn in the side for Mr Johnson and his government.
In May last year, he gave evidence to a Commons select committee on lessons learned from the Covid pandemic, in which he didn’t hold back in criticising the actions of his old boss and the then-health secretary, Matt Hancock.
Now, Cummings has taken aim at the Tories’ approach to government just hours after they unveiled a whole host of upcoming legislation in the Queen’s Speech.
In a post on Twitter on Wednesday, he wrote: “Vote Leave: Yimby [Yes In My Backyard], build build build, think long-term, focus on public.
“Tories: Nimby [Not In My Back Yard], stagnation, think short-term, focus on SW1 media blah do nothing.
“Tories summer 2024: we wasted four years + 80 majority + f***ed ourselves.”
He then attached a video of a scene from the 1983 film Scarface, in which Al Pacino delivers the iconic line: “You know, Frog Face, you just f***ed yourself.”
However, not everyone was convinced by Cummings attempts to frame Vote Leave in a good light:
*Vote Leave: any old shit, true or false, that'll get us over the line— Square Melon \ud83e\udd40\ud83e\uddfc\ud83c\udf39 (@Square Melon \ud83e\udd40\ud83e\uddfc\ud83c\udf39) 1652263659
Two entirely self-interested factions, neither interested in improving the country. The sooner we are rid of both your tribes, the sooner our recovery can begin.— Mark Clowes \ud83d\udc99 (@Mark Clowes \ud83d\udc99) 1652263605
Sorry, when did Vote Leave stand for election? \n\nWho voted for you?— Andrew Carver (@Andrew Carver) 1652266755
Others, meanwhile, were more interested as to whether we might get any juicy Partygate pics from him:
Those picture. Come on, you know you want to\u2026\u2026— John Chambers \ud83d\udc94\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@John Chambers \ud83d\udc94\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1652264248
With Cummings being another headache for the PM to deal with alongside Partygate, we can’t help but feel like Mr Johnson could do with a paracetamol.
