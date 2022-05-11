Just when we thought UK politics couldn’t get any more chaotic, former special adviser Dominic Cummings is back tearing into a government.

The former Vote Leave figurehead left his role as Boris Johnson’s right-hand man in November 2020, following a dispute over the resignation of Lee Cain – another ex-member of the 2016 campaign to leave the European Union.

Since quitting Downing Street, he’s been a bit of a thorn in the side for Mr Johnson and his government.

In May last year, he gave evidence to a Commons select committee on lessons learned from the Covid pandemic, in which he didn’t hold back in criticising the actions of his old boss and the then-health secretary, Matt Hancock.

Now, Cummings has taken aim at the Tories’ approach to government just hours after they unveiled a whole host of upcoming legislation in the Queen’s Speech.

In a post on Twitter on Wednesday, he wrote: “Vote Leave: Yimby [Yes In My Backyard], build build build, think long-term, focus on public.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“Tories: Nimby [Not In My Back Yard], stagnation, think short-term, focus on SW1 media blah do nothing.

“Tories summer 2024: we wasted four years + 80 majority + f***ed ourselves.”

He then attached a video of a scene from the 1983 film Scarface, in which Al Pacino delivers the iconic line: “You know, Frog Face, you just f***ed yourself.”

However, not everyone was convinced by Cummings attempts to frame Vote Leave in a good light:

Others, meanwhile, were more interested as to whether we might get any juicy Partygate pics from him:

With Cummings being another headache for the PM to deal with alongside Partygate, we can’t help but feel like Mr Johnson could do with a paracetamol.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.