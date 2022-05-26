Boris Johnson might think he's very funny, but it appears that even his allies don't.

Yesterday, after saying he was "humbled" by the Sue Gray report into alleged lockdown breaking parties, Johnson gave Labour leader Keir Starmer the nickname 'beer korma' – referencing the police investigation into a Durham gathering that took place last year while Covid rules were in place.

He said: “Sir Beer Korma is currently failing to hold himself to the same high standards that he demanded of me. He called for me to resign when the when the investigation began. Why is he in his place?”

As he did so, deputy PM Dominic Raab turned to the left and glanced to Downing Street chief of staff Steve Barclay – but Barclay kept looking forwards. His expression didn't look too happy but you can make your own mind up.

Gray's long-awaited inquiry into the No 10 parties concludes that “too little thought” was given “the risks they presented to public health and how they might appear to the public."



“There were failures of leadership and judgment by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office at different times,” Gray wrote.

