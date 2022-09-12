Nobody was expecting Donald Trump to visit Washington DC this week, so when the former president was captured deplaning at Dulles International Airport on Sunday night it sparked a frenzy of speculation online.
Footage of Trump walking off the plane in a white polo and golf shoes went viral as people sat by wondering why the former president was in DC.
This is only the second time Trump has knowingly been back in DC since he left the White House in 2020.
Earlier this year, the former president visited his old stomping grounds to speak at the America First Policy Institute's two-day summit.
But Sunday's trip came as a surprise to everyone as Trump did not notify people via Truth Social he'd be back and there were not any public appearances scheduled.
\u201c'It's gotta be the shoes'. What do they tell you? This is apparently Trump getting off a plane in DC tonight.\u201d— Don Lewis (@Don Lewis) 1662951294
On Twitter, people pitched theories explaining Trump's unexpected trip. Some wondered if Trump was going to a scheduled doctor's visit at Walter Reed while others thought the former president was in town for some serious business.
\u201cI keep pretty close tabs on his schedule and events. I\u2019m unaware on any in the DC area tomorrow for Trump.\u201d— Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1662940386
One person speculated that it was an unplanned visit due to him appearing to be wearing casual golf shoes.
\u201cTrump is in DC with his golf shoes on\n\nWhich means that he wasn\u2019t able to go home & change\n\nWhich means he was plucked from the golf course mid-game\n\nWhich means this was unplanned and he doesn\u2019t have full control over the narrative\n\nSo is this a medical emergency or a legal one?\u201d— Lindy Li (@Lindy Li) 1662956320
Some took the opportunity to push for their own political beliefs and steer away from Trump's - something President Joe Biden has been making an effort to do.
\u201cI know we\u2019re all wondering why Trump is in DC, but did you know that a woman\u2019s right to her own body autonomy has been eliminated by the Supreme Court? #VoteBlueToSaveDemocracy\u201d— Valerie Bertinelli (@Valerie Bertinelli) 1662960485
\u201cThe thing I really want to say about Trump flying to Washington DC tonight is that the midterms are in like 57 days and you should each adopt a competitive House or Senate midterm candidate and spend every day spreading the word about them\u201d— Palmer Report (@Palmer Report) 1662946290
Others joked about Trump's surprise visit, using it as an opportunity to mock the former president.
\u201c\u201cTrump is in DC for his reinstatement\u201d - The Pillow Guy\u201d— Hoodlum \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Hoodlum \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1662951934
\u201cFlorida man seen wandering in DC repeating "person, woman, man, camera, TV," telling everyone he's President and that he never leaves a mess on his floor.\u201d— Randi Mayem Singer (@Randi Mayem Singer) 1662953978
\u201cTrump is in DC tonight possibly not by his choice. Possibly he is being trade to Russia for Brittney Griner and a third round draft pick\u201d— Rand Paul's Neighbor - Typo's are my thing (@Rand Paul's Neighbor - Typo's are my thing) 1662951357
Meanwhile, Trump did not address his surprise visit on Truth Social, only posting links to articles that align with his own views.
