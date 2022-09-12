Nobody was expecting Donald Trump to visit Washington DC this week, so when the former president was captured deplaning at Dulles International Airport on Sunday night it sparked a frenzy of speculation online.

Footage of Trump walking off the plane in a white polo and golf shoes went viral as people sat by wondering why the former president was in DC.

This is only the second time Trump has knowingly been back in DC since he left the White House in 2020.

Earlier this year, the former president visited his old stomping grounds to speak at the America First Policy Institute's two-day summit.

But Sunday's trip came as a surprise to everyone as Trump did not notify people via Truth Social he'd be back and there were not any public appearances scheduled.

On Twitter, people pitched theories explaining Trump's unexpected trip. Some wondered if Trump was going to a scheduled doctor's visit at Walter Reed while others thought the former president was in town for some serious business.

One person speculated that it was an unplanned visit due to him appearing to be wearing casual golf shoes.

Some took the opportunity to push for their own political beliefs and steer away from Trump's - something President Joe Biden has been making an effort to do.



Others joked about Trump's surprise visit, using it as an opportunity to mock the former president.



Meanwhile, Trump did not address his surprise visit on Truth Social, only posting links to articles that align with his own views.

