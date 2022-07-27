Trump's latest speech just got fact-checked and it's not looking good

Donald Trump has delivered his first speech in Washington since his White House exit, and the fact-checkers say it's not looking good.

During the talk at an America First Policy summit, the former president continued his string of false election claims that have previously landed him in trouble.

He claimed he won the election twice, despite Joe Biden receiving seven million more votes in 2020, and no evidence of fraud being produced.

Other claims included that homicide rates were up 51%, when they were actually up 28% from 2019 to 2020.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.