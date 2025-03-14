Donald Trump misses one key detail after hitting back at Champagne tariffs

Donald Trump recently turned to Truth Social with a stern warning to the European Unionamid the trade war, saying he will implement a 200 per cent tariff on alcohol, including wine and champagne. But, it's creating a bit of confusion.

In the post, Trump wrote: "The European Union, one of the most hostile and abusive taxing and tariffing authorities in the world, which was formed for the sole purpose of taking advantage of the United States, has just put a nasty 50% tariff on whisky.

"If this tariff is not removed immediately, the US will shortly place a 200% Tariff on all WINES, CHAMPAGNES, & ALCOHOLIC PRODUCTS COMING OUT OF FRANCE AND OTHER E.U. REPRESENTED COUNTRIES.

"This will be great for the wine and champagne businesses in the US," he continued.

However, people were quick to point out one key detail: Champagne is a protected name and can only be bottled in the French region of Champagne, or within 100 miles.

"A wine can only be called Champagne if it is produced in the Champagne appellation and made in accordance with regulations set by the CIVC (Comité Interprofessionnel du vin de Champagne)," Grape Escapes states.

"How many Trump fans realize the U.S. legally CANNOT produce its own Champagne? ‘American Champagne’ isn’t a thing," one X/Twitter user hit back. "Your orange messiah just threatened tariffs to ‘boost’ an industry that doesn’t exist. Peak MAGA economics. This guy is a damn idiot."

Another quipped: "It’s called 'Champagne' when it comes FROM Champagne. When it comes from Trump, it’s called 'Sparkling Whine.'"

Meanwhile, a third meme-ified the remark:

Trump's limited knowledge of wine may not be as surprising as it seems, considering he previously shared that he's alcohol-free, even describing it as "one of my only good traits."

